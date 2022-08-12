Police arrest teen in I-70 deadly shooting of Kevin Piaskowski

Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in last month's deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31.

The juvenile suspect was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene. Investigators are working to determine if the occupants of that vehicle are connected to the shooting suspect.

The 17-year-old male suspect will not be identified by the Denver Police Department at this time because of his age. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.