Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search

Denver Police investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes
A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.

Aurora Police

Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.

When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. 

Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:21 PM

