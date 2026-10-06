Watch CBS News
Local News

Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibit coming to Denver Museum of Nature and Science

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Over one million fans visited the Pokémon Fossil Museum as it toured around Japan. In 2026, the exhibit of life-sized fossil Pokémon models made its North American debut in Chicago, and it will make a stop in Denver next year.

pokemon-exhibit-4.jpg
Pokémon Fossil Museum in Chicago   CBS

The special exhibition compares fossil Pokémon from the popular video game series with real-life ancient life forms, including a cast of the iconic SUE the T. rex's skull displayed alongside a Tyrantrum Pokémon. It shows guests how fossils are found and studied and highlights the differences between specimens.

pokemon-exhibit-7.jpg
Pokémon Fossil Museum in Chicago   CBS

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is excited to welcome the Pokémon Fossil Museum Exhibition, which will open to the public on May 28, 2027.

pokemon-exhibit-5.jpg
Pokémon Fossil Museum in Chicago CBS

"Pokémon Fossil Museum offers a unique way to engage guests of all ages with paleontological science," said Patrick O'Connor, director of Earth & Space Sciences at the Museum. "By pairing familiar Pokémon with actual fossils from natural history, we're creating a unique entry point for learning about prehistoric life and the scientific process of studying fossils."

pokemon-exhibit-8.jpg
Pokémon Fossil Museum in Chicago CBS

Those who want to be first in line when tickets go on sale can sign up for the museum's interest list. They will receive exclusive pre-sale access to tickets before they're available to the general public.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue