Plastic bag fee takes effect in Colorado, taking some shoppers by surprise

Colorado businesses are now charging for plastic and recycled paper bags, changes that will largely be seen at major grocery, liquor, retail and convenience stores.

"It definitely caught me off guard," one shopper said.

He was among those who either forgot or were unaware of the state's new plastic bag fee.

"The idea is good," another said.

The push for a new law to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics started in 2021

"Plastic bags and Styrofoam they have to go." State Rep. Alex Valdez told CBS News Colorado when the bill was first introduced.

It passed, was signed by the Governor and is now in effect, allowing for stores to offer a plastic or recycled paper bag for 10 cents each.

A fee not all consumers agree with.

"I think it's a little too much you're adding additional fees for any family member or family across Colorado," one man said outside a Lakewood grocery store

"It's not enough to break the bank but just to give some kind of incentive for people to do something better," another shopper said.

60% of the fees collected will go to the city the business operates in and must be used for bag fee enforcement costs and waste diversion programs.

The other 40% goes to the business.

Some consumers question if additional charges are the best way to prompt change: "It's thrown on the customer the consumer and then now you have a fee, when is it going to stop?"

Others felt it was long overdue: "Less plastic less pollution less trash laying around less for people to litter it's great."

The new law includes a ban on Styrofoam containers from restaurants, they will no longer be allowed by 2024.

The bag fee does not apply to anyone who can show they are part of a federal or state food assistance program.