Plans proposed for pickleball courts at Colfax, Broadway intersection in Denver

A vacant lot near the transit hub at Colfax and Broadway in Denver has been a topic of discussion for years. The area's lack of amenities has led to some safety concerns. The city believes that bringing activity to the gravel space could help activate the area and address these issues.

Plans have been proposed for pickleball courts, a popular and controversial sport in the Denver area.

District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds says other ideas were considered, including a dog park. He believes recreation is great way to bring life to space.

"Pickleball courts seemed like the best fit for this site, particularly because we can fit six courts here, which wouldn't be possible with tennis courts," Hinds explained. He says the courts would be a welcome resource after the closure of pickleball courts in Congress Park.

"That community lost its courts, so this is a chance to offer something new and convenient for the neighborhood," Hinds continued. "One of the things that's going for this particular plot is that it's not near homes."

There are some challenges with design on that lot. Hinds says the area is primarily a water detention space designed to manage stormwater, which further complicates its development. The lot is owned by a foundation with a long-term lease held by RTD.

The city says RTD does have plans to develop the site someday, so the pickleball courts are intended to temporarily activate this space with a recreational opportunity for people who live and work nearby and those who are visiting.

"It's between three major thoroughfares -- Lincoln, Broadway and Colfax, and it's home to the largest bus stop in the state at Civic Center Station," Hinds said. "People passing by may say, 'oh, look, that's Civic Center Park, it looks way different than it did four years ago.' It's important for people to see activation as they're driving by."

It's not a done deal. RTD is still trying to see if the design plan is possible. A preliminary concept plan was submitted to the Department of Community Planning and Development a couple weeks ago. The city is hope that people could be playing pickleball there by next fall.

Hinds says this type of visibility can help combat the perception that downtown Denver is "dead," a notion that has lingered since the pandemic.

"We might learn a lot from this temporary activation," Hinds said. "It could be a success that leads to even more activation, or it could teach us lessons about how to better utilize this space in the future."