Watch CBS News
Local News

Plane removed from pond in Broomfield after crash earlier this week

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Single engine Piper Cherokee crashes into pond
Single engine Piper Cherokee crashes into pond 00:25

A small plane was finally removed from the pond where it crashed earlier this week. The single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed into the water in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood. 

Crews pulled out the plane from the water. 

broomfield-plane-crash-1-credit-jack-roth-copy.jpg
Jack W. Roth

One pilot and one passenger were on board when the plane went down. They were not injured in the crash. 

The pilot experienced power trouble and dropped the plane into the water. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.