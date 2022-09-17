Plane removed from pond in Broomfield after crash earlier this week
A small plane was finally removed from the pond where it crashed earlier this week. The single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed into the water in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood.
Crews pulled out the plane from the water.
One pilot and one passenger were on board when the plane went down. They were not injured in the crash.
The pilot experienced power trouble and dropped the plane into the water.
