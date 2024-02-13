Plane with presidential fleet spotted flying over Colorado Springs, President Biden not on board

A plane that is part of the presidential fleet was spotted flying over Colorado Springs on Monday. The aircraft was in the area for training purposes.

A plane that is part of the presidential fleet was spotted flying over Colorado Springs on Monday. 11News

However, President Joe Biden was not on board, so the plane was not Air Force One. The president was at the White House on Monday afternoon when the plane was seen flying near the Colorado Springs Airport.

"We work just down the street over here and we saw it flying around a couple of times doing touch-and-goes so we decided to come over here and look at it and got to see it land," said witness Mike Morse.

It wasn't Air Force One because President Joe Biden wasn't on board, but the plane was seen flying over Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon. 11News

Biden last visited Colorado in November of last year and met with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.