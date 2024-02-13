Watch CBS News
Local News

Plane with presidential fleet spotted flying over Colorado Springs, President Biden not on board

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Plane with presidential fleet spotted flying over Colorado Springs
Plane with presidential fleet spotted flying over Colorado Springs 00:46

A plane that is part of the presidential fleet was spotted flying over Colorado Springs on Monday. The aircraft was in the area for training purposes.

presidential-fleet-plane-12vo-transfer-frame-374.jpg
  A plane that is part of the presidential fleet was spotted flying over Colorado Springs on Monday.  11News

However, President Joe Biden was not on board, so the plane was not Air Force One. The president was at the White House on Monday afternoon when the plane was seen flying near the Colorado Springs Airport. 

"We work just down the street over here and we saw it flying around a couple of times doing touch-and-goes so we decided to come over here and look at it and got to see it land," said witness Mike Morse. 

presidential-fleet-plane-12vo-transfer-frame-288.jpg
It wasn't Air Force One because President Joe Biden wasn't on board, but the plane was seen flying over Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.  11News

Biden last visited Colorado in November of last year and met with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.      

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:39 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.