President Joe Biden lands in Colorado, met by Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado on Tuesday for a visit that includes two different stops. This comes after a visit to Pueblo was canceled last month.

CBS

Biden will be in Denver on Tuesday for a campaign event. Then the president will head south to Pueblo on Wednesday where he plans to visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

He is expected to tout his economic plan and investments in clean energy.

Biden was met as he exited Air Force One by Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. 

Jennifer McRae

November 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

