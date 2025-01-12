Plane packed with Broncos fans departs Denver for Buffalo

A flight to Buffalo packed with Broncos fans departed from Denver on Saturday.

One United Airlines flight was completely sold out, and we show you how fans prepared for their journey to New York.

It wasn't just the excitement of the playoff game that had fans buzzing. There was a mascot at the terminal, cheerleaders, fun and games like trivia -- hosted by a United gate agent with a prize -- and the original buffalo wings were waiting for fans in Buffalo.

CBS

The United Airlines staff went all out to bring the flight together.

"We added the flight on Monday because we had the opportunity to get our fans from Denver to Buffalo for the Broncos' first playoff game in nine years," Russell Carlton, a spokesman for United Airlines, told CBS News Colorado.

Longtime Broncos fan Kyle Johnson couldn't wait for this moment.

"The atmosphere is gonna be great. We're going to go to Bills Nation, bring in Bronco Country, and show them what we represent," he said. "We're gonna win 24-21 -- we're going to take it by a field goal."

Buffalo fans have a different opinion: "Expecting Denver to put up a fight -- that defense can't be denied. But I think Buffalo can handle it," one Bills fan said.

But one thing both sides share; the same flight.

CBS

As fans geared up for the playoff showdown, this special flight ensured everyone—no matter what side they were on—felt welcome, even though the plane was decked out in Broncos colors.

"Super excited, super excited," one Broncos fan said. "I just don't know what to do with my hands right now. Let's go, Broncos! Let's get this W!"

It's clear that, for Broncos fans, this playoff appearance is something worth celebrating -- and something they hope doesn't end Sunday afternoon.