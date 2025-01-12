Broncos fans from around the U.S. travel to Buffalo for Denver's first playoff game in nearly a decade

Broncos fans from around the U.S. travel to Buffalo for Denver's first playoff game in 9 years

Broncos fans from around the U.S. travel to Buffalo for Denver's first playoff game in 9 years

Broncos fans from around the U.S. travel to Buffalo for Denver's first playoff game in 9 years

Step inside the famous Anchor Bar in downtown Buffalo, home of the original Buffalo wing, and it doesn't take long to see some friendly faces wearing orange and blue.

"This was stop number one. Checked into the hotel and came right here," said Cody Beiriger, a Broncos fan who flew in from Florida.

Jim Sullivan grew up in New York but moved to Colorado 23 years ago. This weekend he's back in his home state ready to root on his adopted team.

"Tickets are a lot cheaper than Miami, so this is awesome to come back and have some good wings," said Sullivan.

On any given weekend with a Bills home game, Anchor Bar cooks up 10 to 12 tons of wings.

House manager Kaylene Dunning is used to Anchor Bar being packed with visiting fans.

"I noticed that you sat Broncos fans out on the patio," pointed out CBS Colorado News anchor Michael Spencer.

"Well, it wasn't intentional," Dunning said with a wink.

All part of the gamesmanship and fun of a Wild Card Weekend in Buffalo.

"How many Super Bowls did Buffalo Win? I can't remember. I don't think very many," Sullivan said with a smile.