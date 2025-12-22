Plane makes safe emergency landing in Colorado without a pilot's help, first "Autoland" use

On Saturday, a plane landed at Colorado's Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport without a pilot's help. According to Garmin, their emergency technology was activated for the first time ever in Colorado on Saturday, around 2 p.m. Garmin says the landing was successful and the charter company for the plane that landed at that time told CBS Colorado that everyone involved was okay.

According to LiveATC, and a pilot that heard the communication at the time, a robotic voice over air traffic control communication can be heard saying, "Pilot incapacitation, two miles south… emergency Autoland in nineteen minutes on runway three zero."

Adam Lendi

In the air traffic control audio, the same robotic voice can also be heard describing the flight's tail number as N479BR. On Flight Aware, this tail number is shown landing at RMMA on Saturday afternoon, flying in from Aspen.

This occurred at the same time as Flight Aware shows a King Air plane came in to land. Local flight instructor Adam Lendi was with a student when he says he heard the traffic over his radio and went out to see the plane land.

"We saw the fire trucks starting to head out," Lendi went on to explain, "I was familiar with the auto land systems, and I recognized that's what was going on. So I told my student, I said, 'We might be witnessing something pretty cool here.'"

In a statement to CBS Colorado, Garmin said:

"Garmin can confirm that an emergency Autoland activation occurred at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado. The Autoland took place on Saturday, Dec. 20, resulting in a successful landing. We look forward to sharing additional details at the appropriate time."

Flight Aware shows the operators of the plane that landed at that time as Buffalo River Aviation, who say everyone involved is okay, but did not clarify what happened or how many people were on board.

Garmin's Autoland technology for a general aviation aircraft came out in 2019, and the company says this is the first time it's ever been activated. Aviation journalist for AVBrief, Larry Anglisano, says he was one of the first to test the system in a simulation.

"The way [Autoland] works, if the aircraft is Autoland equipped, [let's say] you and I are flying. I conk over... There's a button... What's happening is the autopilot takes command of this airplane," Anglisano said.

Anglisano described Autoland as a fail-safe when the airplane is in working order, but the pilot might not be able to take control. He says Autoland can even turn itself on if the pilot fails to interact with the system for a long period of time.

Larry Anglisano/AVBrief

"This is a smart computer that's smart enough to know the pilot is incapacitated and smart enough to know where to put the airplane down for a safe landing based on the amount of runway that's needed; it'll fly around weather," Anglisano said.

And on Saturday, the tech did just that as it brought anyone on board safely to the ground. Lendi says flights were kept out of the airspace for about an hour during this time.

"It's reassuring just to know that, if you know, as I progress in my flying career, that if I were in a situation where something happened to me, there could be an option for everybody in the plane to make it on the ground safely," Lendi said.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the FAA and airport leadership for comment, but as of Sunday evening, had not heard back.