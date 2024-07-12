Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing

Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing

Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing

The pilot of an experimental plane made an emergency landing in Douglas County on Friday afternoon. The pilot told investigators that he lost power at 2,000 feet.

An experimental plane made an emergency landing outside of Roxborough State Park. West Metro Fire Rescue

He was able to make an emergency landing outside of Roxborough State Park close to Sedalia just after 1 p.m.

The pilot was able to walk away from the plane and was evaluated by West Douglas Fire crews.

The pilot of an experimental plane walked away after making an emergency landing in Douglas County on Friday. West Metro Fire Rescue

First responders said that it appeared to be an experimental plane. What caused the plane to lose power is being investigated.