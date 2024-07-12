Watch CBS News
Local News

Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing
Experimental plane loses power 2,000 feet above Colorado, pilot walks away after emergency landing 00:22

The pilot of an experimental plane made an emergency landing in Douglas County on Friday afternoon. The pilot told investigators that he lost power at 2,000 feet. 

sedalia-emergency-landing-3-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
An experimental plane made an emergency landing outside of Roxborough State Park. West Metro Fire Rescue

He was able to make an emergency landing outside of Roxborough State Park close to Sedalia just after 1 p.m. 

The pilot was able to walk away from the plane and was evaluated by West Douglas Fire crews. 

sedalia-emergency-landing-1-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
The pilot of an experimental plane walked away after making an emergency landing in Douglas County on Friday.   West Metro Fire Rescue

First responders said that it appeared to be an experimental plane. What caused the plane to lose power is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.