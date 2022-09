Thieves use pickup truck to smash into Denver convenience store

Police in Denver believe someone used a pickup truck to smash into a convenience store and steal goods.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. at Express Mini Market at 9660 East Alameda Avenue. That's close to Havana Street in southwest Denver.

Authorities haven't revealed what was taken from the store.