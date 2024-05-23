Peyton Manning says he's happy to see Bo Nix in Denver: "Great fit for him"

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning accepted the Mizel Institute's 2024 Community Enrichment Award on Wednesday night in Denver, and before that he spoke to reporters about several different topics. He was asked his feelings about the Denver Broncos drafting quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Manning knows Nix from when he took part in the Manning Passing Academy during his time playing for Auburn.

"He and I stayed in touch. He actually won the National Football Foundation scholar athlete award this year, which I won when I was in college," Manning said. "So I was there at the banquet and got a picture with Bo."

Manning said he is happy to see that Nix is going to be in the quarterback room for the Denver Broncos and playing with head coach Sean Payton.

"I think it's a great fit for him, and I can tell how excited Sean is to have Bo here," he said.

In addition to Nix, the Broncos also have QBs Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson on their roster.

"They've got great competition over there. ... That's always good, makes everybody better. And so I think the quarterback position is in good shape. And I think Sean's system is extremely quarterback friendly."

"I never played in it, but played against it and watched it and know the success that Drew Brees had and Tony Romo had. It's the kind of system that I'd like to play in."

Manning is looking forward to watching Nix on the field -- whether that happens in Week 1, sometime during the regular season, or next season.

"Being out there on the field, you just learn more things than sitting on the sideline," he said. "Any quarterback will tell you that. When that happens for Bo and these quarterbacks. I do think experience is your best teacher."