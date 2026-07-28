Grocer in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood dies at 79, leaves behind a legacy of community

A longtime Denver business owner remembered for his kindness and deep ties to the Hilltop neighborhood has died.

Pete Moutzouris, owner of Pete's Fruits and Vegetables, died Monday morning at the age of 79 after spending nearly three months in the hospital with complications from pneumonia, according to his son, John Moutzouris.



Moutzouris Family

On Tuesday, the neighborhood market remained open but customers said the experience felt different without the man who greeted generations of shoppers.

"It's much more than a grocery store," customer Shepard Nevel said. "For so many of us, it's a cherished place."

For more than 40 years, Pete's Fruits and Vegetables has served as a neighborhood staple, known not only for its fresh produce but also for the sense of community Moutzouris helped create.

Longtime customer Valerie White said she visits the market every year to buy flowers for her porch. This year, she learned of Moutzouris' death while making her annual trip.

"You get used to a person, and you come every year," White said. "It's just sad for the whole community. Everyone's feeling a sense of loss. He was a vital part of our community. He'll be missed for sure."

For Nevel, Moutzouris' kindness extended far beyond the checkout counter. He recalled how Moutzouris would often keep an eye on his daughter, Elena, who has special needs, while he shopped.

"Pete would always offer to watch her while I got groceries," Nevel said. "Elena loved to sit here. This was her happy place."

Customers said those small acts of kindness made Moutzouris a fixture in the neighborhood and someone many considered a friend.

His impact also reached beyond Hilltop. Moutzouris was active in Denver's Greek community, where family members said he earned the admiration of many. According to his family, bells rang in his hometown in Greece after news of his death reached the village.

Employees also remembered Moutzouris as someone who cared deeply about the people around him. They said he offered customers much more than fresh fruits and vegetables; he gave them a place where they felt welcomed and valued.

Though Pete's Fruits and Vegetables remains open, customers say the market won't be the same without the man whose warmth helped make it a neighborhood institution.