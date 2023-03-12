Despite efforts, Pentagon finds increase in reports of sexual assault in military academies

A Pentagon report notes a troubling increase in sexual assault in America's military academies. An anonymous survey conducted by the Department of Defense found there were increases across the board in unwanted sexual conduct during the 2021 to 2022 school year. The numbers are the highest the Defense Department has ever recorded.

One in five female students say they experienced unwanted sexual contact, and more than three in five say they experienced sexual harassment. It's increased from the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.

The U.S. Naval Academy saw the highest numbers, 428 men and women reported experiencing unwanted sexual contact last school year, nearly double the amount in 2018. At West Point, that number was 329.

The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs came in second with 380 cadets experiencing some form of unwanted sexual contact, up from 221 in 2018.

"This issue weighs heavily on my mind every day," said Lt. Gen Richard Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent, "I'm not satisfied with a reactionary stance because that means that we're repairing damage that's already been done. What we need is a preventative stance where we stop these actions from ever happening."

The superintendent calls for a culture reset and calls the increase "unacceptable." The academy has recently redesigned its sexual assault prevention and response team, and the Department of Defense will be looking at the training the academy uses. Clark says all complaints are taken seriously and handled in line with local laws and military codes.

The survey suggests only 14% of these incidents were reported.

To read the full report, click here: https://www.sapr.mil/sites/default/files/public/docs/reports/MSA/DOD_Annual_Report_on_Sexual_Harassment_and_Violence_at_MSAs_APY21-22.pdf