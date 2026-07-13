Denver International Airport leaders consider adding additional lanes or separated lanes to improve Peña Boulevard

Denver International Airport staff are providing new ideas on how to improve Peña Boulevard.

CBS Colorado was invited to attend a meeting on the proposed ideas Monday morning. Airport staff say more than 139,000 people take Peña Boulevard daily by car. Staff also say the airport is more than 30 years old, so improvements are needed, along with the primary road to get there. Staff say this is also a federally required review process from the National Environment Policy Act.

Staff say this is needed to adjust safety concerns, provide reliable and efficient airport access, respond to growth in travel demand, enhance travel options, and strengthen economic vitality. They are also looking to reduce severe crashes, congestion duration, how to get people to the airport more efficiently, support tourism and visitors, cost benefits, and how easily these concepts can be implemented.

Staff say right now, there are two concepts they are looking into to improve Peña Boulevard. The first concept is adding one to two managed lanes in each direction. This would improve reliability for airport-bound buses, shuttles, and cars. Staff say with this plan, they are still evaluating how many lanes are needed, who could use the lanes, how would the lanes be separated, where drivers enter and exit, how toll lanes will be used and the cost.

The second concept would create separate lanes for some local and ramp traffic. This option would move cars with fewer merges and conflicts. Staff says with this plan, they are still evaluating where collector distributor roads would be located, where traffic enters and exit and how roadways would be separated.

There is also a transit center improvements concept under review. This includes improvements at RTD parking lots at 40th and Airport and 61st and Peña, new bus or shuttle service, more frequent evening and late-night A line service and free or reduced transit fares. Staff says RTD has been a part of the technical team and have been part of the conversation.

Staff are also providing bicycle and pedestrian considerations. They are looking to fill gaps in the existing bicycle and pedestrian network on Peña Boulevard. Staff say there have been more than 14,000 comments on improvements the community feels are needed.

"We want you to make your voice heard," Courtney Law, Director of Communications for the airport. "If you use Peña once a year, once a week or daily even, your experience here matters. We want to know what needs to be prioritized and how we can make improvements here."

Staff are providing an open house for your voice to be heard. It will be held at the Green Valley Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23. There will be meals provided, childcare, and Spanish/American Sign Language interpreters.

Staff say the next step is NEPA reviewing transportation, environmental, community and economic effects before federal approval. The preferred alternative will be chosen at the end of 2026. After the review, staff hopes for the final decision to be made in early 2028. It will be a multi-year construction project. The decision should not change with a new CEO coming in.