Northglenn Ambulance adds a pediatric ambulance to its fleet

A nonprofit ambulance service in Northglenn has added a new pediatric ambulance to its fleet. Northglenn Ambulance's new emergency vehicle has teddy bears and other stuffed animals inside. They're intended to help kids to feel some sense of comfort at what is an anxious time for them.

CBS News Colorado's Kennedy Cook reports from inside the pediatric ambulance. CBS

"This ambulance was definitely created with the comfort of kids in mind," Capt. Patrick Carey said. "When kids are transported to the hospital via ambulance it's probably the scariest time of their life. So we designed this ambulance to be able comfort them.

"We have stickers, we have stuffed animals, we have all sorts of things to make sure they're comfortable on the way to the hospital."

Beyond the comforting items, the ambulance is equipped with tools that are used specifically when there are child emergency situations.

"We have car seats that are specialized to keep kids safe. We have a pediatric kit which is designed specifically for providers so in a time of an emergency we're able to open it up and (know we've got the right medical devices)."

"It takes the pressure off us," Carey said.

The ambulance is also equipped with cardiac monitors and IVs with bumblebee designs on them.

CBS Colorado, KOSI 101.1 and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children are hosting a collection event on Saturday as part of Teddy Bear Patrol. Everyone is encouraged to collect new stuffed animals to give to local first responders or emergency teams to comfort children in a time of need.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children contracts with Northglenn Ambulance, Inc. as well as several other ambulance companies for services.