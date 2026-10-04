Pedestrian killed after being struck by two vehicles in northeast Denver metro area

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles that happened Saturday night in the northeast Denver metro area.

The Brighton Police Department says a man was crossing I-76 at E. Bromley Lane around 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle heading east on the highway. Another vehicle traveling in the same direction then struck the pedestrian a second time.

Officers arrived to find the 33-year-old man suffering serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Eastbound I-76 was temporarily closed while officers investigated the crash. BPD says both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said the coroner's office will identify the man pending notification of his next of kin.

The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to contact its tip line at (303) 655-8740.