Pedestrian killed in crash while walking on I-25 in Northern Colorado

A person in Northern Colorado was killed on Saturday after investigators say they were struck while walking down the interstate.

The Colorado State Patrol says that around 4:53 a.m., the man was walking north in the center of the southbound right lane of I-25 near Mead. A FedEx truck heading south in that lane struck him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says his identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured in the crash, and CSP says they do not expect them to face charges.

Authorities temporarily closed I-25 S at milepost 241 while they investigated the scene. The interstate reopened after several hours.