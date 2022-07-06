Pedestrian killed on Colfax by hit & run driver, Denver Police say

Denver Police want to find the driver who they say hit a pedestrian and then took off. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died.

The crash happened on July 5 at around 9 p.m. on Gaylord Street and Colfax Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was heading east and hit the pedestrian in the middle of Colfax Ave. The vehicle might now have moderate to severe front-end damage. Police describe the vehicle as a dark colored sedan or mid-sized SUV.

Those with more information are asked to call police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.