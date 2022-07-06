Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed on Colfax by hit & run driver, Denver Police say

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Police want to find the driver who they say hit a pedestrian and then took off. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died.

The crash happened on July 5 at around 9 p.m. on Gaylord Street and Colfax Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was heading east and hit the pedestrian in the middle of Colfax Ave. The vehicle might now have moderate to severe front-end damage. Police describe the vehicle as a dark colored sedan or mid-sized SUV.

Those with more information are asked to call police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.