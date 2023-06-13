Paul Ryan: Trump's "baggage" makes him "unelectable," indictment goes beyond "petty" politics

Former Speaker Paul Ryan on Trump indictment Former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Trump indictment 09:52

While some Republicans have shown support for former President Donald Trump as he faces 37 felony charges related to his handling of classified documents, former House Speaker Paul Ryan believes Trump's indictment is a significant matter that goes beyond politics.

Drawing from his own experience as Speaker of the House, Ryan pushed back against Republicans like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who said Monday the indictment is "political in nature."

Ryan noted the indictment is related to matters of national security.

"I used to have the same documents myself as Speaker of the House," Ryan said. "So I think this goes beyond just some petty thing."

Ryan added that he is "not a Trump fan," and said that when it comes to the 2024 presidential race, "we want a nominee who is not weighed down by so much baggage in order to win this election."

"I want to win," he said. "And if we nominate Trump, we're gonna lose."

Ryan questioned Trump's appeal to suburban voters and his ability to secure swing states like Wisconsin, which he lost in the 2020 race. Ryan also said events like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could discourage swing voters from supporting the former president.

"I think the electability argument is going to become more salient with this indictment and whatever happens in the future. All the exhaustion of all the Trump baggage is going to make it easier now, I think, to make the argument to his core supporters: he's not electable, he's gonna cost us the Senate again, he's gonna cost us more House seats," Ryan said.

He said candidates for the Republican presidential nomination like Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Chris Christie are "very viable people."

"And I honestly believe any one of them could beat Joe Biden if they become the nominee," said Ryan.

As for campaign strategy, Ryan noted Christie's direct attacks on Trump and said, "I don't think you can get this nomination without going through Donald Trump. I don't think you can get it going around him. You have to go through him to get the nomination. Chris is unique in his style, but I think the others will start making that kind of push."