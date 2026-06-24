Colorado man dies after dislodging rocks, getting crushed by 1,000 pound boulder

A Colorado man died on Tuesday when a boulder fell on him and crushed him. That's according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, who identified the man as 59-year-old Paul Frasch.

Frasch is a resident of Silverthorne. The sheriff's office says he was walking in an area along the Arkansas River in Buena Vista in the middle of the day with his coworker when rocks fell and hit him.

This photo from Chaffee County shows the area where the man was killed. Chaffee County

According to investigators, the boulder that landed on Frasch weighed at least 1,000 pounds.

The coworker received injuries to his arms after trying to help Frasch.

When first responders got to the scene, the boulder was still on top of Frasch. He was declared dead at the scene.