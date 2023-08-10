He's already an elite corner in the NFL, now Patrick Surtain II wants to be a leader in the Broncos locker room

Elite Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II says he's proud to have recognition across the NFL as one of the league's best at his position.

"It's great to be mentioned in such wide regard across the league from your peers," he told Pete Prisco of CBS Sports on Wednesday.

But is he the NFL's No. 1 cornerback?

"I've just got to let my play do the talking and prove it year in and year out," Surtain said.

Ryan Harris of CBS Sports was more declarative on the subject.

"He is the best," said Harris. "6-foot-2, tons of range, speed and tenacity."

Surtain has been leading by example since he entered the league two years ago but said this year he's trying to become a more vocal leader in the Denver locker room.

"It's time to step in and ... lead and have that vocal approach," he said.

That includes taking the time to help the rookies on the Broncos roster. He'd like to do what he can to aid them in "taking the next step" in their careers.

"Every time you've got a new class of rookies -- new teammates, you just want to (help them)," he said.

Surtain says the newcomers on the Broncos defensive unit will also benefit from having Vance Joseph as the team's defensive coordinator this season.

"He's a player's coach. He puts guys in the best positions to make plays based on their skill set," he said.

The defense has been holding a team activity this season where they get together and share their backstories amd explain how they wound up in the NFL. Surtain thinks it builds "great camraderie."

"It brings everybody together just knowing that (my teammates) had that trust in everybody in the locker room to tell their story. Even their trials and tribulations or their great stories. No matter what everybody has a journey, so it's pretty dope to hear that," he said.