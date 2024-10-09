After Patrick Surtain's 2 interceptions helped the Broncos beat Las Vegas, he's named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After Pat Surtain II caught two interceptions -- bringing one back for a 100-yard touchdown -- against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos cornerback has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

His performance helped Denver sail past the Raiders 34-18 on Sunday and the NFL announced the award on Wednesday. It's Surtain's second time winning the award. He joins Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, who won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week against Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass for a 100 yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders of an NFL football game Sunday October 6, 2024, in Denver. Bart Young / AP

Against the Raiders on Sunday, Surtain also netted three tackles -- two of which were solo -- totaling 14 this season.

Surtain also became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history this year with a 4-year, $96 million extension.

In this week's installation of CBS Colorado's A Few Extra Minutes, Surtain said he was excited about the Broncos defense's "urgency, energy and enthusiasm."