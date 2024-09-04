Denver Broncos make Patrick Surtain II highest paid defensive back in NFL history

Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history on Wednesday with a 4-year, $96 million extension. That includes $77.5 million guaranteed.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) walks to the sideline before the football game between Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Surtain was the number 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This extension comes less than a week before the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, kick off is at 2:05 p.m. on CBS Colorado.

CBS

The contract makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. According to CBS Sports, his new AAV of $24 million surpasses Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's $21 million per year mark. The highest-paid safety is Antoine Winfield Jr., who signed a four-year, $84.1 million deal that has an AAV of $21.025 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Pat Surtain’s record deal:

4-year, $96 million dollar deal with $77.5 million guaranteed https://t.co/g2PH2mEYzR — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 4, 2024

Surtain has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2022.

Surtain has recorded 187 combined tackles, 36 passes defensed and seven interceptions in 50 games played.