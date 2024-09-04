Denver Broncos make Patrick Surtain II highest paid defensive back in NFL history
Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history on Wednesday with a 4-year, $96 million extension. That includes $77.5 million guaranteed.
Surtain was the number 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This extension comes less than a week before the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, kick off is at 2:05 p.m. on CBS Colorado.
The contract makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. According to CBS Sports, his new AAV of $24 million surpasses Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's $21 million per year mark. The highest-paid safety is Antoine Winfield Jr., who signed a four-year, $84.1 million deal that has an AAV of $21.025 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.
Surtain has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2022.
Surtain has recorded 187 combined tackles, 36 passes defensed and seven interceptions in 50 games played.