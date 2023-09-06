Passport processing backlog has left thousands of Coloradans in a lurch

When Craig and Robin Foster's daughter decided to move to New Zealand for a year after high school, a passport was the least of the Colorado couple's worries.

"We had a full year before it expired so I thought we had time," said Robin.



She says it wasn't until they applied for a travel visa they realized they had a problem.

Craig and Robin Foster CBS

"It required three months extended beyond the timeframe of the visa."

To get a year-long visa, their daughter needed a new passport but Robin knew it wouldn't come in time. Her daughter was set to leave the end of the month.

"So we were kind of like 'Oh boy.'"

Their dilemma is hardly unusual. The U.S. State Department is receiving 430,000 passport applications a week due to pent-up demand as a result of the pandemic. Millions of people allowed their passports to lapse and are now rushing to renew them.

The current estimated processing time is 10 to 13 weeks, or 7 to 9 weeks for those willing to pay for expedited service.

"So that has meant that we have had at the congressional staff level (done everything) we can to make sure constituents feel like they've got someone in their corner," said Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.

His office has fielded more than 200 calls a week this summer from panicked travelers. He assigned Constituent Advocate Erika Blum to work almost exclusively on passport duty while he works to get more funding to allow the State Department to hire more processors. Last year, Blum says she helped more than 1,000 constituents. This year, she says she's already surpassed that.

"The reality is navigating the federal bureaucracy can be complex and onerous," said Neguse. "Our staff will lean in, and they have great relationships with folks at the federal government. They are trusted."

While Colorado has one of only a couple dozen passport offices for on-the-spot in-person renewals, getting an appointment can be nearly impossible. Blum says she can get same-day appointments for emergency cases. She got the Fosters in just in time for their daughter's trip.

"Sent an email and she responded right away, while she was on vacation, too, by the way," said Craig.

His advice to other would-be world travelers?

"Check the requirements of that other country first to ensure that you're meeting their requirements because it doesn't matter what we say in the U.S. It's what they're requiring when we come in."

Some countries won't let you in if your passport expires within 6 months of arrival and, starting next year, most of the European Union will require U.S. citizens to get a special travel authorization for trips there.