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Partially submerged SUV removed from lake in Colorado

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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South Metro Fire Crews removed a partially submerged SUV from Bowles Lake in Littleton on Wednesday. The SMFR Dive Team said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of recovery.

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An SUV was partially submerged in Bowles Lake in Littleton.  South Metro Fire Rescue

According to investigators, firefighters and Columbine Valley police officers responded to the lake at 5395 Lakeshore Drive just after 7 a.m. 

When they arrived, crews found the SUV partially submerged in the lake. Once dive crews determined the vehicle was unoccupied, the tow truck crew took over. 

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South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Crews investigated an SUV in Bowles Lake.  South Metro Fire Rescue

The vehicle was removed from the water. 

No injuries were reported. 

What happened leading up to the SUV ending up in the lake is being investigated by the Columbine Valley Police Department. 

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South Metro Fire Rescue and Columbine Valley police investigated a partially submerged SUV in Bowles Lake.  South Metro Fire Rescue

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