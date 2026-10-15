Parole denied for driver who killed rising cycling star Magnus White

A little more than a year into her four-year prison sentence, Yeva Smilianska is now eligible for parole.

During a parole hearing at La Vista Correctional Facility on Thursday, Smilianska asked for early release.

The family and friends of Magnus White urged the board to deny parole. They have long maintained that if Smilianska had been tested for driving under the influence after the crash, she could have faced more serious penalties.

CBS Colorado sat in on the hearing as Smilianska recounted the hours leading up to the July 2023 crash that killed White, a rising cycling star.

CBS

Smilianska told the parole board member she had been at a friend's house the night before.

"Just hanging out, singing, drinking, a little bit ... not very much."

She repeatedly said she had not gotten enough sleep and should not have gotten behind the wheel.

"I was tired, I didn't realize how tired I was."

When asked about the crash itself, Smilianska said she could not remember exactly how it happened.

"Probably my brain is trying to protect me. It was a traumatic event."

She did not address evidence presented during her trial showing she had been drinking in the hours before the crash but described her decision to drive as "horribly irresponsible."

CBS

Smilianska also spoke about the impact she believes the crash has had on White's family.

"I can't imagine how they handle all this. I know there's nothing I can do or say anything. If there were, I would happily do it."

"I wish I could do anything to help the damage I caused."

In June 2025, a judge sentenced Smilianska to four years in prison after a jury found her guilty on vehicular homicide reckless driving charges in the crash that killed White near Boulder.

The parole board denied Smilianska's request.

Statement from Michael and Jill White, Magnus' parents:

Today the driver convicted in Magnus' death was denied parole at her first hearing. The parole board member cited public risk and safety, the severity of the crime, and an inadequate parole plan for housing and employment. Her next review is in one year.

This is someone who lied about what she did for two years. And while out on bond for Magnus' death, she committed more crimes.

At today's hearing, it was very clear she still doesn't take responsibility for killing our son. She told the parole board member, "I was hanging out with a friend, then the car crash happened." She blamed it on staying up too late. She said, "I can't recall what happened, it's been some time. My brain can't remember."

We thank the parole board member for the right decision to keep her in prison.

Today, we get to breathe again.