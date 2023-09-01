Parking enforcment company agrees to refund hundreds who issued violations in error

A company responsible for enforcing parking restrictions at dozens of lots across the Denver metro area is now facing fines of their own. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached a settlement with Parking Revenue Recovery Services claiming evidence showed the company unlawfully collected thousands of dollars in fees.

CBS

It's good news for hundreds of people who are now looking at refunds or are currently fighting tickets.

Kyle Green and his wife Carly Brink are among those.

"It kind of reads to me like they want to get away with this," Green said.

The couple was visiting a museum in downtown Denver in June.

"It just also happened to be the Pride parade as well, so it was extraordinarily busy," Brink added.

They expected parking would be at a premium but never thought they'd be charged for looking for a parking spot.

"We drove in looking for parking. They were full and we drove out and then found parking in another lot," Brink said.

A week later they got a notice saying they owed $87. It included pictures of their car entering and leaving but not where they parked.

"We did drive through the lot to go in and drive through the lot to go out, because like Carly said, with Pride going on there was a lot of traffic," Green said.

CBS

They have been trying to dispute the ticket for months with the only response being a letter from an attorney. In the letter, they say are helping to collect the unpaid debt, but talking with someone however has been a struggle. In a search of the company name Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Green found they weren't alone.

"I saw at least two or three on there that looked like exactly what happened to me, there were others who had issues with the company."

That number is actually much higher and prompted an investigation by the Colorado Attorney General's Office to look at complaints from the last two years.

"What we found is that people were right. They had documentation that they had paid, they were still being billed. A lot of people ended up just paying because they are like, 'I don't want to go into collections,'" he said

This week the company settled in that case, agreeing to pay refunds to nearly 450 people who paid fines they didn't owe- totaling a little more than $30,000.

CBS News Colorado asked about those who say it's still happening.

"Under the terms of the agreement they need to change their practices. They are on notice that if they don't change their practices, we are watching," Weiser said.

His best advice is if you believe you've been wronged and have the evidence to prove it- don't give in. Brink and Green are hoping their decision to do that will pay off.

CBS

"Don't be afraid to be an advocate for yourself I think it important the truth prevails," Brink said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the parking company says they will continue to dismiss parking notices for consumers who received a parking notice in error.

But they deny any wrongdoing and "chose to settle in order to focus on the business and avoid unnecessary costs."

The company spokesperson said they are upgrading their system for filing and responding to disputes and improving technology for cases where vehicles drive-thru and he says he'll look at the couple's case.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, the Colorado Attorney General's Office has a complaint process. Visit stopfraudcolorado.gov.