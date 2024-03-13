Parker wedding photographer to be sentenced after pleading guilty to scamming dozens

A Parker wedding photographer accused of scamming brides and associates out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to felony theft.

CBS News Colorado first told viewers about Suzanne Nevill in 2021.

In 2020, bride-to-be Sarah Garcia thought she had found her dream wedding photographer, Suzanne Nevill.

"She had a website and definitely looked legit. Facebook, Instagram, had a huge portfolio," said Garcia.

Garcia purchased a wedding package for over $1,400.

"An engagement session, a boudoir shoot, and eight hours of photography at the wedding, with two photographers. The only stipulation was you had to pay in full the same day," said Garcia.

CBS

But when she tried to schedule the engagement and boudoir shoots, Nevill couldn't be reached.

"It always came down to something like, 'oh I'm sorry I couldn't call you,' or 'it sent me to voicemail,'" said Garcia.

As the day grew closer, Garcia began to panic.

"I'm getting a little nervous just from the lack of communication. I just want to make sure that we are good for the wedding, May 2," said Garcia, reading a message she sent to Nevill.

"She said 'hello, I think my phone like marked you as spam I'm sorry,'" said Garcia, reading one of Nevill's responses to her.

The night before her wedding in May of 2021, Nevill texted to say she would be there. But on the big day, another photographer showed up.

"I didn't know her name, had never seen her face," said Garcia. "She said it was the day before that Suzanne had reached out to her and asked her to come shoot our wedding. She said someone was in the hospital with COVID or something like that."

Garcia was able to shake off the disappointment and enjoy her wedding. But Nevill never paid that photographer. In order to get her photos, Garcia had to pay that photographer $1,200, in addition to what she paid Nevill.

"This was our first look," said Garcia, clicking through digital images of her wedding.

Garcia never got the engagement and boudoir shoots or the second wedding photographer she paid for. She never met Nevill in person.

Garcia Family

Garcia asked Nevill for a refund but was met with more dismissals. It was only after Garcia threatened to take her to court, that Nevill sent over a refund contract.

"In the contract, it said things like I wasn't allowed to leave reviews on social media. I wasn't allowed to contact her or her associate again," said Garcia.

Garcia refused to sign the contract and continued to threaten legal action, and eventually, Nevill returned most of her money.

Garcia soon learned she was one of the lucky ones, when she connected with other victims online.

"Some women say that they never got their photos and they never got their money back," said Garcia.

A Facebook group warning against hiring Nevill has 16,000 members. Many are brides and photographers who say Nevill still owes them thousands of dollars. One bride told CBS News Colorado that Nevill agreed to refund her as recently as December, but never did.

Nevill was charged with eight counts of felony theft and pleaded guilty to one class five felony in January. The agreement stipulates she'll pay nearly $40,000 in restitution and serve a four-year deferred sentence, meaning no jail time, unless she violates the terms of the plea.

39 victims of Nevill will be entitled to that financial restitution if the judge accepts Nevill's plea agreement on Friday. But Parker police say it has reports from more than 120 victims. The most recent was filed in February of 2023.

"I hope that she has the chance to learn from this and do better going forward," said Garcia.

CBS

Nevill's old website is no longer active, but the Secretary of State's website lists her name with another photography business called "Becoming You." That business has active websites and social media pages.

Garcia hopes the criminal case will protect other brides from having their happiest day marred by a scammer.

"You spend so much money on the wedding that you can't get back and you can't do that day again," said Garcia.

CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young emailed and called Nevill, in an effort to get comment, but neither went though.

Young also messaged Nevill through her personal and business accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as her business website, but didn't get a response.

Nevill's sentencing will be on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Douglas County District Court in Courtroom 4.