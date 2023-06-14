CDOT begins emergency road work in Parker after sinkhole closes road

Mother Nature is causing bigger problems than just flooding. On Sunday night, a sinkhole formed, caused by heavy rain in a Parker neighborhood near Bradbury Ranch Drive and McClellan Road, causing a portion of the roadway to fall.

CBS

"I didn't think it would fall in how it fell in," said Tiffany Reed, who lives nearby. "And we knew it was over a bridge, so we thought it may open up a little, and then as we stood there it kind of dipped a little bit more, like you could just see it dipping and spreading across the road."

2-year-old Brooks walked out to the scene with his dad Austin Friedrichs and his toy excavator, hoping to help his neighbors fix the headache. The sinkhole is about 10-12 feet deep.

"He had a toy excavator he really loves, so he wanted to come out and see the one fixing the hole," Austin said.

CBS



The town of Parker said it quickly contacted an emergency contractor to stabilize the damage and restore stormwater flow underneath the roadway. No cars or property were damaged by the sinkhole. On Tuesday, curious neighbors continued stopping by to take a look, causing an inconvenience for some trying to leave the area.

"I try to leave the neighborhood every day and had to U-turn it on the way home today from work, so it's kind of interesting," said Austin.

Officials said this road is expected to be closed indefinitely until construction can be finished.