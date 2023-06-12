Watch CBS News
Road collapses in Parker, Bradbury Ranch Drive closed until further notice

A section of road in Parker collapsed on Sunday and authorities sent out a warning in the evening about a closure that is now in place.

Parker Police

It happened on Bradbury Ranch Drive north of Mainstreet between McClellan Drive and Independence Drive.

"The road running over the bridge has collapsed and will be shut down indefinitely tell further notice," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Crews responded to the scene to begin work on fixing the road.

June 11, 2023

