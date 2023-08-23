Parker police hope new pictures of deadly hit & run suspect will lead to arrest

Search for shoplifting suspect who struck and killed pedestrian continues

Police in Parker hope that new pictures of a shoplifting suspect also wanted in a deadly hit-and-run will lead to an arrest. Detectives have been searching for the suspect since the suspect struck and killed a pedestrian after speeding away from a Walmart with stolen merchandise on Monday night.

Parker Police Dept.

Investigators issued a Medina Alert in the case and dash cam video in hopes that the public would help them locate the driver.

The man is suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart when police tried to stop him at Parker Road near Plaza Drive but he kept going and that's when the officer then turned off lights and sirens and made a U-turn at the next intersection. Shortly after, police received a call that there was an accident at Parker and Lincoln. It was determined that the same suspect ran a red light and struck a person who was crossing Parker Road in a designated walkway.

The collision happened at 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue. After striking the pedestrian, the driver took off with a passenger in his car.

CBS

Witnesses lost sight of the car heading north at Parker Road and Orchard Road.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts when he left the Walmart driving a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo with the license plate AWRS39. Witnesses said the car had a cracked windshield, front-end damage and the driver's side airbag possibly deployed during the collision.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the incident is asked to call Det. Wilson at 303.841.6561.