Shoplifting suspect crashes into person in Parker intersection, drives off

Police in Parker are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run crash on Monday. Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert in the case in hopes that the public will help them locate the driver.

Authorities say the driver is suspected of fleeing from the scene of a shoplifting crime at a Walmart when the vehicle he was driving ran a red light and hit a person who was in what the CBI says was a "designated walkway." The collision happened at 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue. After it, the driver took off with a passenger in his car.

Police so far haven't provided any information about how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

The vehicle the shoplifting suspect was driving was a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo with the license plate AWRS39. The windshield is now cracked and the driver's side airbag possibly deployed during the collision.

The driver was described as being a Black male of unknown age and his passenger was a Black female.

Any who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Parker police at (303) 841-9800.

