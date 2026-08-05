"I wasn't driving," police remind Colorado drivers they are responsible for self-driving vehicles

Police in Parker want drivers in Colorado to understand that they are responsible for the actions of self-driving vehicles. This comes after an officer pulled over a Tesla driver who was cited for speeding.

"I wasn't driving," the driver is heard telling the officer on body cam video during the traffic stop, in which he is clearly seated in the driver's seat.

A Parker police officer pulled over a Tesla where the driver claimed he wasn't responsible for speeding because it was in self-driving mode. Parker Police

According to police, the Tesla was traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"I wasn't driving. It was the Tesla autoassist," said the driver.

The officer continued to request a driver's license from the man, who insisted that he was not responsible.

"You can blame the car all you want," said the officer. "The car doesn't have a driver's license. I need to see your driver's license."

Police said that driver assistance technology does not replace the driver. The Parker Police Department also issued a warning to drivers, stating, "Whether your vehicle has adaptive cruise control, lane centering or full self-driving, you are still legally responsible for operating your vehicle safely. That includes obeying speed limits, paying attention to the road and remaining in control of your vehicle."

"You're in the driver's seat," said the officer.

The driver insisted that he shouldn't be issued a speeding ticket and then demanded to speak to the officer's supervisor.

"It wasn't my fault. You can complain to Tesla customer service," said the driver.

"You're completely in charge of the car," the officer reminded the driver.

Police said no matter what technology the vehicle has, the person behind the wheel is accountable for the vehicle's actions.