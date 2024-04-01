Parker hit-and-run victim on path to healing after teen driver arrested

Four months after the hit-and-run crash in Parker, the survivor has dealt with physical pain, financial struggles, anger at that driver, and hopelessness for her future. But after the arrest of that suspect, she is now on the path to both justice and healing.

"I'm somebody's mom. I'm somebody's grandma. I'm somebody's somebody. And does he realize that?" asked Cynthia Geving.

Ever since Geving was critically injured while crossing Parker Road with the walk sign, she's grappled with the knowledge that the driver who hit her left the scene.

"I was losing hope that they would catch him," said Geving.

But in March, Parker police called to say it arrested the driver, who was 17 at the time of the accident.

"Do you feel like because this person was a minor they are less responsible?" CBS News Colorado's reporter Olivia Young asked Geving.

"No. I think he should be more responsible for the actions that he's done. This guy, he does not care. He does not care," said Geving.

Geving worries the driver won't be held as accountable because of his age and that she may need to turn to a personal injury suit. Since the accident, she's dealt with ongoing insurance issues that are still leading to financial strain.

The accident broke Geving's leg, shoulder, and neck, and caused a brain bleed.

"I thought, 'I'm never gonna be able to do this again. I'm never gonna be able to walk again,'" said Geving.

Doctors say Geving won't be able to return to work until at least July. Geving still has months of physical therapy and another operation ahead of her, but today, she's walking.

"I look back and say, 'gosh, I can't do this. I can't do this.' But I can do this," said Geving.

And finding hope in the kindness of strangers.

"I held her hand, I saw her eyes, and I was talking to her, letting her know that her ancestors are here with her, her family is here with her, that she's gonna be OK," said Francesco Micciche.

Micciche was at the intersection when he witnessed the accident and ran to help Geving.

"It was really humbling to hold somebody's hand that you didn't know would be passing or staying," said Micciche.

At first, he had no idea if Geving survived, and she had no memory of him until he came to bring her flowers.

"Oh, unbelievable. He'll be in my heart for the rest of my life," said Geving.

"It was so relieving, it was like a breath of fresh air to know that she was fine," said Micciche.

Dozens of other strangers donated to an online fundraiser so Geving could pay her bills while out of work and keep her home.

"Those are people that don't even know me. Their heart just went out, unconditionally. What a blessing that is," said Geving.

It's a blessing Geving hopes to pass on as her healing continues.

"I believe that I'm here for a purpose," said Geving.

Geving also says she was told the driver turned 18 just a month after the accident.

But he's still being charged as a juvenile with three low-level felonies that include vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident.