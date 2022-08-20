Watch CBS News
Local News

Park begins to take shape over Central 70 Project

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New footage shows what a new park that is part of Central 70 Project will look like
New footage shows what a new park that is part of Central 70 Project will look like 00:26

A major part of the Central 70 Project is the park that's being built over the lowered portion of Interstate 70. Copter4 flew over the project on Friday that connects the Swansea and Elyria neighborhoods. 

swansea-central-tour-5vo-transfer-frame-1148.jpg
CBS

The playground for Swansea Elementary School will be ready for kids on the first day of school on Monday. That playground will be open to the public when school is not in session. 

swansea-central-tour-5vo-transfer-frame-339.jpg
CBS

The soccer field is expected to open this fall. 

swansea-central-tour-5vo-transfer-frame-243.jpg
CBS

The full 4-acre park is expected to open in November, which is ahead of schedule. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.