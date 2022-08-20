Park begins to take shape over Central 70 Project

New footage shows what a new park that is part of Central 70 Project will look like

A major part of the Central 70 Project is the park that's being built over the lowered portion of Interstate 70. Copter4 flew over the project on Friday that connects the Swansea and Elyria neighborhoods.

The playground for Swansea Elementary School will be ready for kids on the first day of school on Monday. That playground will be open to the public when school is not in session.

The soccer field is expected to open this fall.

The full 4-acre park is expected to open in November, which is ahead of schedule.