Park County sheriff will pursue criminal charges in Badger Creek Fire

Mandatory evacuations ordered in the area of Badger Creek Ranch near Hartsel for wildland fire

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced Thursday afternoon that his office will pursue charges related to the cause of the Badger Creek Fire that began Wednesday. That fire burned 41 acres near Hartsel and is 100% contained.

Fire crews continue to monitor hot spots and residents should be aware that smoke may be observed in the area.

Investigators believe the fire was a result of "a homeowner's careless actions on their private property" which is a violation of the local fire ban.

Fire investigators said the fire spread quickly and out of control due to the weather conditions. No structures were lost. One firefighter suffered superficial burns during the response.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. The combination of wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity under 15% could cause a wildfire to spread very quickly. Outdoor burning or any activity that causes a spark should absolutely be avoided on Thursday.