Mandatory evacuations ordered in the area of Badger Creek Ranch near Hartsel for wildland fire

Park County officials ordered mandatory evacuations in the area of Badger Creek Ranch near Hartsel on Wednesday afternoon for a wildland fire. According to the emergency notification, "Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk."

NOTICE: Evacuation Ordered for Badger Creek Ranch Near Hartsel - A wildfire is burning near Latigo Loop and CR... Posted by Park County, Colorado on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Park County posted on its Facebook page: A wildfire is burning near Latigo Loop and CR 53/McMurray Road in Hartsel, CO. Evacuations have been ordered for the 5 mile radius for residents living in the Badger Creek Ranch area. Evacuations are mandatory. An emergency shelter is in place at the Fairplay Community Center 880 Bogue Street Fairplay, CO 80440 and large animals or livestock can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

