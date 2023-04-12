Watch CBS News
Local News

Mandatory evacuations ordered in the area of Badger Creek Ranch near Hartsel for wildland fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Weather: Record heat for the second day in a row
Denver Weather: Record heat for the second day in a row 02:48

Park County officials ordered mandatory evacuations in the area of Badger Creek Ranch near Hartsel on Wednesday afternoon for a wildland fire. According to the emergency notification, "Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk."

NOTICE: Evacuation Ordered for Badger Creek Ranch Near Hartsel - A wildfire is burning near Latigo Loop and CR...

Posted by Park County, Colorado on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Park County posted on its Facebook page: A wildfire is burning near Latigo Loop and CR 53/McMurray Road in Hartsel, CO. Evacuations have been ordered for the 5 mile radius for residents living in the Badger Creek Ranch area. Evacuations are mandatory. An emergency shelter is in place at the Fairplay Community Center 880 Bogue Street Fairplay, CO 80440 and large animals or livestock can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

Additional Information from Park County: https://parkco.us/civicalerts.aspx?AID=909

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 2:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.