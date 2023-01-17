Parents anticipating launch of new Universal Preschool registration program

Parents like Carolyn Black are eager for the launch of Colorado's new preschool program. The enrollment will open on Tuesday for Universal Preschool Colorado.

"First round opens at 8 a.m. and that's when I'm planning to get going," Black said. "I'm a little anxious because I'm really depending on him getting into a full-day program and I know he's not guaranteed a spot where he already is."

Black is also a coaching specialist with Colorado Youth For A Change. Her son, Jack, is a soon-to-be preschooler. She worries that with the program her son may not get into their first-choice school.

"I really would like him to continue with his friends and teachers from this year, but I'm also really excited about the price tag," she said.

Kids who are a year out from kindergarten are eligible for free preschool for up to 15 hours a week or about five half days.

CBS

Families are asked to pick up to five top choices, starting with their top pick.

Parents also need to apply both on the state portal, and through their school district or early childhood provider.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that it's smooth for families," said Dawn Odean, the Universal Preschool program director. "But it is new, and I think it's important to know if there are some anticipated hiccups, that we're here to help support navigating that and getting families where they need to be."

The state program will serve about 30,000 kids and families will save an average of $6,000 a year on child care.

While this is a positive change for early childhood education, Black says teachers also need better pay and more support.

Black says a big question is when families will find out where and if their child got placed in one of their top schools.

"For sure there are a lot of issues that need to be solved but this is a good step in the right direction," she said.

There is also financial help available for families who may need it. For more on that or for the link to apply tomorrow for the program visit: https://bit.ly/3GJ9H05