Paramount+ "The Lodge" is at Winter Park, reserve your free spot now!

By Spencer Wilson

Paramount+ pop-up event at Winter Park features immersion in favorite Paramount+ and CBS shows
If you're on the CBS Colorado website, you'll likely be familiar with at least one of the shows featured inside of Paramount+ The Lodge at the base of Winter Park this weekend, but to get inside, you need to register. It's free, but space is limited, so reserve your spot here.

Paramount+ The Lodge at the base of Winter Park  CBS

The Lodge is just off the main Winter Park base, closest to the Gemini Lift. 

Inside you'll find two après ski bars and plenty of photo opportunities with Paramount+ and CBS shows, not to mention the Nickelodeon kids zone. The pop-up site is only in Winter Park Feb. 2-4, but it is making another stop in Colorado later this year in Steamboat, that's March 22 – 24. 

First published on February 1, 2024 / 5:56 PM MST

