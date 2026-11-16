The Pagosa Springs Museum was demolished on Monday after devastating floods in southwest Colorado washed out the ground underneath part of the building.

The Pagosa Springs Museum Ben Dozier

The museum was damaged earlier this month when the second round of devastating flooding hit, the second round in as many weeks to cause damage. The San Juan River in Pagosa Springs peaked at 16.8 feet on Nov. 1, more than a foot higher than the previous flood's peak the week before and four feet higher than last year.

In a photo of the museum after the floodwaters receded, the custodial closet and restroom were left overhanging the river. Behind those was a room full of ranching and farming equipment that was lost, including saddles, bridles and harnesses. Some of the equipment was found by people downstream.

The demolition of the Pagosa Springs Museum on Nov. 16, 2026. Hodge Podge Pagosa

The museum board president said that most of the artifacts were removed late last week.

The building was initially constructed in 1938 for a CCC camp approximately four miles up Piedra Road. When the camps were disbanded in 1942, the building sat empty until it was gifted to historians in Pagosa in 1970. They had the building moved to its current location.

The demolition of the Pagosa Springs Museum on Nov. 16, 2026. Hodge Podge Pagosa

In a message on the museum's website, they shared their dedication to rebuilding, stating, "The pioneers, after the 1911 flood, were able to overcome, and we are determined to do the same."