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Burglary suspects paddle away at Colorado lake after allegedly damaging lodge

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Park rangers arrested two people on a lake in Colorado after they allegedly smashed up the inside of a nearby lodge.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a shirtless male inside the Soda Lakes Lodge "yelling and smashing walls and windows with two-by-fours." Afterward, deputies say he left with another male teenager, grabbed paddleboards, and paddled out to the middle of Soda Lakes at Bear Creek Lake Park.

paddleboarder-burglary-suspects-soda-lakes.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Park rangers with the City of Lakewood and deputies used a patrol boat to reach the two teens and take them back to shore. The JCSO says both are facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass.

"We don't usually need a boat to reach burglary suspects, but this call was anything but ordinary," the sheriff's office shared in a social media post on Friday.

They thanked the park rangers for helping deputies reach the suspects.

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