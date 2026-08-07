Burglary suspects paddle away at Colorado lake after allegedly damaging lodge

Park rangers arrested two people on a lake in Colorado after they allegedly smashed up the inside of a nearby lodge.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a shirtless male inside the Soda Lakes Lodge "yelling and smashing walls and windows with two-by-fours." Afterward, deputies say he left with another male teenager, grabbed paddleboards, and paddled out to the middle of Soda Lakes at Bear Creek Lake Park.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Park rangers with the City of Lakewood and deputies used a patrol boat to reach the two teens and take them back to shore. The JCSO says both are facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass.

"We don't usually need a boat to reach burglary suspects, but this call was anything but ordinary," the sheriff's office shared in a social media post on Friday.

They thanked the park rangers for helping deputies reach the suspects.