Chicken reunited with owner after runaway bird found in Centennial

A chicken found afoul in Centennial has finally been reunited with its owner, after ruffling a few feathers. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office found the runaway bird earlier this week in the backyard of a home.

Arapahoe County

Animal services officers were able to wrangle it into a crate and took the chicken to the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

Arapahoe County

"Choco" has been reunited with its owner after leaving behind an egg in an office.