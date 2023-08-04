Watch CBS News
Chicken reunited with owner after runaway bird found in Centennial

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Owner of missing chicken found in Arapahoe County
Owner of missing chicken found in Arapahoe County 00:20

A chicken found afoul in Centennial has finally been reunited with its owner, after ruffling a few feathers. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office found the runaway bird earlier this week in the backyard of a home. 

missing-chicken-arapco-sheriffs-office-copy.jpg
Animal services officers were able to wrangle it into a crate and took the chicken to the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. 

missing-chicken2-copy.jpg
"Choco" has been reunited with its owner after leaving behind an egg in an office. 

missing-chicken3-copy.jpg
First published on August 4, 2023 / 3:26 PM

