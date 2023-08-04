Chicken reunited with owner after runaway bird found in Centennial
A chicken found afoul in Centennial has finally been reunited with its owner, after ruffling a few feathers. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office found the runaway bird earlier this week in the backyard of a home.
Animal services officers were able to wrangle it into a crate and took the chicken to the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.
"Choco" has been reunited with its owner after leaving behind an egg in an office.
