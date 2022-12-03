Overland High School one of few offering advance placement African American studies course

Overland High School history teacher, Nathan Umetsu, knows his students love history and want to learn much more than schools are offering.

"All students want more in-depth history besides what is taught," he said.

That's why when he got the chance to teach an AP African American Studies class he jumped at it.

Overland is one of 60 high schools across the nation selected to implement this advanced placement course developed by the College Board with input from teachers all over the U.S.

It teaches students the history of the African diaspora from the mid-1300s to the Civil Rights era. Students who are currently taking the class say it is a great experience.

"It feels like refreshing it feels new," said Lamarana Balde a Senior at Overland.

"Coming into high school I thought I would like learn more about like my history and I'm not saying that we never like touched bases on it but I never like what specific like we didn't ever want like deeper into it," said Senior Gloria Ansah.

"It feels great. It gives me like an extra energy boost to keep you know striving and learning more," said Senior Quincy Evans.

While there are a lot of topics this course will touch on, Critical Race Theory is not one of them. Umetsu says they are careful to stick to historical facts and narratives and not dabble in opinion.

"There's a lot of different lenses going around this. So again, that way we're not being biased," Umetsu said.

Both he and his students say it's valuable to learn American history from all different perspectives because, at the end of the day, American history is American history. No matter what the subjects of study look like.

"Our history does like intersect, you know, it's all like one thing," said

This is an elective course, which means it's not part of their core curriculum and students have to sign up to take it., According to students, many are waiting for the opportunity to take this class.