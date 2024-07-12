Overheating vehicles can lead to costly repairs in Colorado's extreme heat wave

As the temperatures continue to rise during a heat wave in Colorado, your car can get even hotter. It only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to get 15 degrees warmer. This has local car experts asking drivers to double-check their vehicles before jumping in and driving.

CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met with the General Manager of Len Lyall Chevrolet Dan Johnson to discuss how you can keep your car cool and protected. Johnson says there are three things you should always check with your car before driving: batteries, air conditioning and tires.

With your batteries, make sure you check the voltage that is displayed. This extreme heat if not covered can fry them. With the air conditioning, make sure it is blowing out cool air. If it is too warm, you may have cooling issues and should get it checked right away. Lastly, check your tires. Make sure they are not expanded and are the size of the manufacturer's display tag.

Johnson tells CBS Colorado if you don't watch before it becomes an issue, that could lead to costly repairs.

"Don't wait until the last minute because you may walk out, and your car won't start because your battery was bubbling up and overheated," Johnson said. "Make sure if you see any of the signs that I just mentioned that you get it checked out right away. It could save you some costly repairs."

Parts of Colorado are anticipating a heat wave with Denver expected to reach 100+ degrees over three consecutive days. CBS

Johnson is also sharing tips to keep your car cool. Put it in the garage if you have one. If not, find a shady place away from direct sunlight. Don't cover your car with a blanket. Johnson says he doesn't believe that works to cool your car down. Also, crack your window to let in outside air.