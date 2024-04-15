Over a foot of snow and high winds possible across portions of Colorado

Accumulating snow, high winds and fire weather will exist across Colorado. Our next storm continues moving towards the state, with rain and snow showers spreading across the high country this afternoon.

Rain and snow showers will transition to moderate snow as we head overnight. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH will also be possible, making travel difficult at times as you head west.

CBS

Rain showers will spread across the I-25 corridor and Plains overnight Monday into Tuesday. On and off rain will continue all day Tuesday with a few thunderstorms.

Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible this evening with the worst of the winds arriving on Tuesday. Red flag warnings have been issued across the Plains through 8 PM:

CBS

According to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Be sure to watch the full forecast above and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team at CBS Colorado.