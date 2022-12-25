Watch CBS News
Over 100 people without power after Christmas Eve Aurora apartment fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

December 25, 2022

Thankfully no one was injured in an apartment fire that sparked in Aurora Saturday night, but now over 100 people are without power and without homes on Christmas.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Billings Street. Firefighters put out the fire, but Xcel Energy had to cut gas and electricity to the homes out of an abundance of caution.

"Our thoughts are with those displaced tonight," Aurora Fire Rescue said on Twitter. "This is heartbreaking."

Now, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming are working to help those residents who were displaced from the complex's 60 apartments.

"Early reports indicate 60 units have been impacted and approximately 100 people," the Red Cross tweeted. "We are assessing needs of those impacted."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 2:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

