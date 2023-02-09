Outworld Brewing wants patrons to not only enjoy a beverage but have adventure

People come to Outworld Brewing in Longmont for beer, but they stay for the experience.

It's an old warehouse that Nicc Elgh, their brother Brian and nephew Jeremy converted into an out-of-this-world voyage.

"It's kind of a mind meld," Nicc said.

They call themselves "Blerds" that is to say "Black nerds", who love Sci-fi. and brewing beer. They realized when they combined their interests they created something unique.

"What we felt was missing from the craft scene," Nicc said.

Of course, they serve beer at Outworld.

"We have two categories of beer; one is 'voyager' and the other one is 'archetype'. Archetype is your true-to-style beer. Voyager we let who we call 'terrins' or earthlings know that they're drinking a beer that has deviated from the classical style," Nicc said.

CBS

They also have a full kitchen and a theme. Outworld is supposed to look like the inside of a spaceship. So nerds of all kinds can come to have a drink in a world of fantasy.

"We were a bit fearless entering into this," Nicc said.

That doesn't mean they were naive. They knew as Black business owners they would face challenges other brewers don't.

"It's always going to be access to capital, access to land and access to resources," Nicc said.

Luckily, they had friends in the craft brewing industry who helped them make their fantasy a reality.

CBS

"But, I can't say that has been everyone," Nicc added.

Despite the challenging start, Outworld blasted off and never looked back.

Nicc and their family are glad to be trailblazers for Black brewers who may doubt whether they can follow their dreams. They have one piece of advice for them.

"You can, and we out here," Nicc said.